Godfall Announced for PS5 and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 439 Views
Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games announced Godfall for the PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. It will launch in Holiday 2020.
View the reveal trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Godfall is a third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat, coming to PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store in holiday 2020. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Publishing.
Key Features:
- High-Impact Combat – Master third-person melee action.
- Looter-Slasher – Chase legendary weapons and armor.
- Better Together – Enjoy one, two, or three-player co-op play.
Shut up already and put the game up for pre-order already. So far the PS5 is in the lead for being pre-ordered at launch especially seeing that Phil showed what the next XBOX is going to look like. A mini air purifier.