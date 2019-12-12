Godfall Announced for PS5 and PC - News

/ 439 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games announced Godfall for the PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. It will launch in Holiday 2020.

View the reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Godfall is a third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat, coming to PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store in holiday 2020. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Publishing.

Key Features:

High-Impact Combat – Master third-person melee action.

– Master third-person melee action. Looter-Slasher – Chase legendary weapons and armor.

– Chase legendary weapons and armor. Better Together – Enjoy one, two, or three-player co-op play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles