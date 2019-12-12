Maneater launches May 22, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

Publisher Tripwire Interactive and developer Blindside Interactive announced at The Game Awards 2019 Maneater will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 22, 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Maneater is a single-player action RPG, set in the unforgiving waters of the Gulf Coast. Fight to survive in the open ocean, with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed. Anything and everything is on the menu… kill or be killed.

Key Features:

Become a MANEATER – Play as a giant Bull Shark and terrorize the coastal waterways. Tear swimmers and divers limb from limb, give the humans a reason to fear you.

– Play as a giant Bull Shark and terrorize the coastal waterways. Tear swimmers and divers limb from limb, give the humans a reason to fear you. Explore a massive open world – Immerse yourself in a living, breathing world full of threats, and rewards. Explore sunken wrecks, lurk in swamps, or just cruise the open ocean looking for whales to feed on.

– Immerse yourself in a living, breathing world full of threats, and rewards. Explore sunken wrecks, lurk in swamps, or just cruise the open ocean looking for whales to feed on. Deep Stats and Role Playing – Role-play and customize your shark with a variety of stat driven systems. Evolve different parts of your body to improve how they function, or pump up your ferocity to enter brief feeding frenzies.

– Role-play and customize your shark with a variety of stat driven systems. Evolve different parts of your body to improve how they function, or pump up your ferocity to enter brief feeding frenzies. Experienced Team – From the minds behind Depth and Killing Floor, our goal as an early access game is to push the feeling of playing as a shark to new heights, developing a strictly single-player experience that will challenge and engage the player from start to finish. Gritty, visceral, heart-pounding action games are our calling.

