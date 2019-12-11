Witch and Hero II Headed to Switch Next Week - News

/ 226 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Flyhigh Works announced Witch and Hero II will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 19 for $4.99 / 500 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Witch and Hero II is an action game that controls both little witch and little hero at the same time.

To save the lost witch and hero from the demon lord, the little witch and little hero get to fight again!

The little hero is physically strong and stands up forever no matter how many times he’s beaten. The little witch is weak physically so when the game is over when she’s down.

When the little hero covers the little witch and fights, they can collect monster’s blood from defeated enemies. When the little witch’s magic gauge is full, she can use magic to fight back the dangerous enemy.

Clear the stage by defeating the boss at certain times in the stage, aim to revenge the demon lord at last.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles