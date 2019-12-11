Detroit: Become Human PC Requirements Announced - News

posted 40 minutes ago

Developer Quantic Dream has revealed the Windows PC specifications for Detroit: Become Human, which launches on December 12.

Minimum Specs:

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Windows 10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350, 4.2 GHz (6 to 8 logical cores minimum highly recommended)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

Video RAM: 3GB or more

Recommended Specs:

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit) P

rocessor: i5-8400 @ 2.8GHz or Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Video

RAM: 4GB or more

Recommended Spec:

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: i5-8400 @ 2.8GHz or Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video RAM: 4GB or more — QUANTIC DREAM (@Quantic_Dream) December 10, 2019

Detroit: Become Human will launch for Windows PC via Epic Games Store on December 12 for $39.99. The game first launched for the PlayStation 4 in May 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

