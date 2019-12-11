Detroit: Become Human PC Requirements Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 40 minutes ago / 141 Views
Developer Quantic Dream has revealed the Windows PC specifications for Detroit: Become Human, which launches on December 12.
Minimum Specs:
- OS:Windows 10 (64 bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350, 4.2 GHz (6 to 8 logical cores minimum highly recommended)
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon HD 7950
- Video RAM: 3GB or more
- OS: Windows 10 (64 bit) P
- rocessor: i5-8400 @ 2.8GHz or Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Video
- RAM: 4GB or more
Recommended Spec:— QUANTIC DREAM (@Quantic_Dream) December 10, 2019
OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)
Processor: i5-8400 @ 2.8GHz or Ryzen 5 1600
Memory: 16GB RAM
Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
Video RAM: 4GB or more
Detroit: Become Human will launch for Windows PC via Epic Games Store on December 12 for $39.99. The game first launched for the PlayStation 4 in May 2018.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.