Synaptic Drive Launches Spring 2020

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Yunuo Games and developer Thousand Games announced the online competitive shooting game, Synaptic Drive, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam in spring 2020.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





