'Shack-And-Slash' Game Boyfriend Dungeon Headed to Switch - News

Developer Kitfox Games announced the "Shack-and-slash" game, Boyfriend Dungeon, is coming to the Nintendo Switch alongside the Windows PC via Steam version in 2020.





Here is an overview of the game:

Romance your swords! Capture the hearts of weapons to level them up in this “shack-and-slash” dungeon crawling adventure.

Date up to nine weapons, from dancing swords to heart-piercing daggers

Generated action-combat dunj and challenges! Stay sharp!

Various combat styles. For example, hit hard and dodge quickly with the dagger, or take on crowds with Lasersaber

Inclusive, tasteful approach to gender and sexuality – male, female, and non-binary romance

Let’s get to the point: take your weapon-babes on romantic outings, such as to the club or the beach

For your summer job, you’re tasked with clearing the creatures in “the dunj”. Soon you discover weapons you find transform into cuties… and they’re SINGLE! (What a craaazy coincidence because you also happen to be up for grabs yourself.)

Spend the cash you earn on romantic outings to forge precious moments with your lovers and work together to clear the rampant monster infestations, because after all, a couple that slays together, stays together.

