Liberated Lands on the Switch First in 2020

posted 2 hours ago

Publishers L.INC and Walkabout, and developer Atomic Wolf announced Liberated will launch for the Nintendo Switch as a timed exclusive in 2020. It will launch shortly later for Windows PC via Steam and GOG, then launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

The award-winning, visionary new take on digital comics. Liberated is an action-adventure game that unfolds across the pages of a comic book. Seamlessly merging the art of hand-drawn graphic novels with interactivity and side-scrolling action, it’s a revolutionary combination of video games and comics.

Freedom is a matter of perspective. In this near-future dystopia, the eerily familiar always-online society gives way to complete government control—all in the name of safety. But in the midst of it all, an insurgent group known as “Liberated” rises.

Key Features:

Side-Scrolling Action – Intense adventure brimming with gunfights, stealth, puzzles and platforming action.

– Intense adventure brimming with gunfights, stealth, puzzles and platforming action. Cyberpunk Near-Future – Social networks, facial recognition, fake news, citizen credit systems. A familiar world in which technology empowers control over the people.

– Social networks, facial recognition, fake news, citizen credit systems. A familiar world in which technology empowers control over the people. Order and Revolution – A story of authoritarianism—how it is born in a democracy and consumes it. Liberated men and women rise against the new world order, but at what cost?

– A story of authoritarianism—how it is born in a democracy and consumes it. Liberated men and women rise against the new world order, but at what cost? Multiple Perspectives – A dramatic story told through unique points of view. Play as individuals locked in a clash of ideals. This is not a simple tale of good versus evil, you must witness what transpires from many points of view to parse the truth.

