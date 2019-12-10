Procedural Sailing Adventure Game Sail Forth Headed to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One in 2020 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild announced the procedural sailing adventure game, Sail Forth, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It was previously announced for Windows PC via Steam. The game will launch in 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Sail Forth is a procedural sailing adventure about classic naval action and exploring beautiful scenery. Embark on a journey through varied environments, grow your fleet and do battle with pirates, sea monsters, and the sea itself!

Key Features:

Never the Same Island: Procedurally generated islands means every level is a new experience. Each containing their own flora and fauna and ambient soundtrack.

Procedurally generated islands means every level is a new experience. Each containing their own flora and fauna and ambient soundtrack. Make Your Boat Your Own: Pick your own design and colors for the sails of your boat and unlock new designs as you play. Equip the ships in your fleet with a variety of weapons and equipment to modulate their capabilities.

Pick your own design and colors for the sails of your boat and unlock new designs as you play. Equip the ships in your fleet with a variety of weapons and equipment to modulate their capabilities. Each Journey is Unique: Each play-through is set in a uniquely generated map filled with islands of various biome types. At each location, complete one of many types of quests, from stealing treasure from a Skull Clan fort to rescuing a friendly sailor who ran aground.

Each play-through is set in a uniquely generated map filled with islands of various biome types. At each location, complete one of many types of quests, from stealing treasure from a Skull Clan fort to rescuing a friendly sailor who ran aground. Stylized Physics: The sailing physics is based on real buoyancy and wind force calculations. Custom tweaks to the physics keep the game casually playable and not overly simulation focused while retaining real sailing concepts.

The sailing physics is based on real buoyancy and wind force calculations. Custom tweaks to the physics keep the game casually playable and not overly simulation focused while retaining real sailing concepts. Build Your Fleet: Find new boats as you progress and add them to your fleet. Quickly swap control between the ships in your fleet, and give simple orders to the AI crew operating the boats you aren’t sailing directly.

Find new boats as you progress and add them to your fleet. Quickly swap control between the ships in your fleet, and give simple orders to the AI crew operating the boats you aren’t sailing directly. Naval Combat: A multitude of weapons are available to engage the Skull Clan ships and other dangers at sea. Keep track of the wind while in combat to avoid losing your positional advantage.

