Side-Scrolling Action Game Gleamlight Announced for Switch - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

D3 Publisher and developer DICO have announced side-scrolling action game Gleamlight for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop in early 2020.





Here is an overview of the game:

A terrifying, sad, but warm story drawn in a beautiful glassy world. The player becomes a sword in the story and advances to the heart of the world with the help of the boys.

Key Features:

Original art and the world with stained glass motif.

Game design without UI to enhance immersive gameplay.

Story telling which skillfully uses player psychology without using language.

