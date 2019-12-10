Axiom Verge 2 Announced, Launches Fall 2020 - News

Tom Happ announced during the latest Indie World Showcase a sequel to Axiom Verge, called Axiom Verge 2.

It was confirmed the game will launch for the Nintendo Switch in fall 2020. However, there is a chance it will come to other platforms as well, as the original released on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Wii U, and PlayStation Vita.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is a short overview of the game:

You may think you already know the world of Axiom Verge. Think again.

Indra alone can navigate the breach. She fights for her life, empowered by the same microscopic machines that are gradually consuming her humanity. Life. Afterlife. Real. Virtual. Dream. Nightmare. It's a thin line. It's Axiom Verge 2.

