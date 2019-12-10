Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Winter Festival Grand Prix Starts December 12 - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Beenox announced the sixth Grand Prix season Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will start on December 12 and run until January 12. It is called the Winter Festival Grand Prix.

View the introduction trailer of it below:





Read the details on Winter Festival Grand Prix below:

New Track

Gingerbread Joyride

The Pit Stop

New items coming to The Pit Stop!

Characters and Skins Rilla Roo Yaya Panda Chick Stew Reindeer Crash Winter Tawna Rabbit PJ Baby Coco Monster PJ Baby Crash Winter Guardian Spyro Arctic Nash Elf Coco

Kart Sets and Wheels Nitro Sleigh Kart Pastry Wheels

Paint Jobs and Stickers Lots of new paint jobs and stickers added



Challenges

Complete to earn Nitro Points.

Quick Dominator Online Racer Fashion Show

Daily As Fast as Tropy Bacon Eater Careful Driver

Weekly Crate Breaker Fan of the Flags King of Boosting

Themed Cup Bearer Fun with Letters New Rides

Pro Bowler Drift is the Key That Was Fast



Grand Prix Rewards

18 new items to unlock with Nitro Points.

Finish in the top five percent of the Grand Prix leaderboards to receive the Champion Kart and signature decal.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles