Ghost of Tsushima State of Play Trailer Released - News

posted 58 minutes ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch during the latest State of Play released a new trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, Ghost of Tsushima.

A longer version of this trailer will be shown during The Game Awards 2019 on Thursday, December 12. The awards show creator and host Geoff Keighley revealed via Twitter it will be the longest trailer at the event.

View it below:

Quick aside: This is our longest trailer in the show on Thursday! — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 10, 2019

