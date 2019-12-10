Square Enix Releases Babylon's Fall Trailer - News

Square Enix at today's State of Play has released an early look trailer at Babylon's Fall.

Here is an overview of the trailer:

Here’s an early look at BABYLON’S FALL, revealing its fluid action gameplay and striking art style.

A ground breaking project developed in partnership with renowned action specialists PlatinumGames Inc. (NieR:Automata), keep your eyes open for more information about BABYLON'S FALL next summer!

Babylon's Fall will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. More information on the game will be announced in summer 2020.

