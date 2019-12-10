Superliminal Launches for PS4 in 2020 - News

Developer Pillow Castle Games announced the forced perspective puzzle game, Superliminal, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2020. The game is out now for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.





Here is an overview of the game:

Superliminal is a single-player first-person puzzle game that uses perception as a mechanic. You play as someone who wakes up in a surprisingly lucid dream. As you complete puzzles to get to the next exit, certain patterns and truths become more apparent. In this game, everything is exactly what it seems to be! Wait, no… that’s not right. Everything is the opposite of what you think it is? That’s not correct either. This is a game about breaking expectations and thinking outside the box. What you see is what you get. Literally.

