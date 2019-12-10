NetEase Games and 24 Entertainment to Reveal Naraka: Bladepoint at The Game Awards 2019 - News

Chinese publisher NetEase Games and developer 24 Entertainment will reveal Naraka: Bladepoint at The Game Awards 2019 on December 12. The award show creator Geoff Keighley made the announcement via Twitter.

"Where cold steel collides and blood runs dry, Souls BLOSSOM," said Keighley. "Tune in for the World Premiere at The Game Awards to witness the Soulbloom in Naraka The Game."

The game was trademarked by NetEase Games in the US and Europe on November 26. A Twitter account for the game also now exists.

Where cold steel collides and blood runs dry, Souls BLOSSOM.

Tune in for the World Premiere at #TheGameAwards to witness the Soulbloom in #NARAKATHEGAME pic.twitter.com/NtaX3fE2O4 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 10, 2019

