Romance of the Three Kingdoms 35th Anniversary Title Announced - News

posted 3 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has announced the development of a new title in the Romance of the Three Kingdoms series that celebrates the series 35th anniversary. The game will launch on iOS and Android.

More information on the game will be announced in January 2020.

「三國志」35周年を記念して、シブサワ・コウブランドにて開発中のスマートフォン用完全新作タイトル公式アカウントです。

2020年1月に続報を公開予定ですので、ご期待ください。https://t.co/GyeAhDcXfM#三國志 #三国志 #ゲーム #game pic.twitter.com/s9AMaEifok — 「三國志」35周年新作公式（1月情報公開予定） (@sangokushi_35th) December 10, 2019

You can view the teaser website here.

