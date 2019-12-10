Quantcast
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 35th Anniversary Title Announced - VGChartz
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 35th Anniversary Title Announced

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 35th Anniversary Title Announced - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 184 Views

Koei Tecmo has announced the development of a new title in the Romance of the Three Kingdoms series that celebrates the series 35th anniversary. The game will launch on iOS and Android. 

More information on the game will be announced in January 2020.

You can view the teaser website here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (2 hours ago)

You don't celebrate an anniversary by releasing a mobile game. That's just ridiculous!

  • 0