Bullet Girls Phantasia Headed to Steam in Early 2020

D3 Publisher and developer Shade announced the third-person shooter, Bullet Girls Phantasia, for Windows PC via Steam in early 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

A battle awaits in a yonder realm! A fantasy Third-Person Shooter where girls wield swords, magic, and firearms against their foes!

Bullet Girls Phantasia is the latest installment of the all-female third person shooter Bullet Girls series. This game is a thrilling action-packed game where cute girls shoot assault rifles and bazookas in a world filled with slimes, orcs, and dragons.

Key Features:

Cute knights, elves, and mages, oh my! – Joining your eight favorites from the series are six new inhabitants of this alternate world. The old and new will unite together to defeat an all-powerful enemy.

– Joining your eight favorites from the series are six new inhabitants of this alternate world. The old and new will unite together to defeat an all-powerful enemy. Uniforms, armor, and underwear are at the mercy of Clothing Damage! – Armor will be destroyed bit by bit as you take damage from an enemy. As girls weather the enemy’s onslaught, their bras and panties will start to take damage until there’s nothing left!

– Armor will be destroyed bit by bit as you take damage from an enemy. As girls weather the enemy’s onslaught, their bras and panties will start to take damage until there’s nothing left! Put characters under pressure with the all-new 360-degree Intensive Drilling! – The Intensive Drilling mode has totally evolved. Characters can be viewed from any angle, and a new Gallery mode enables you to sit back and enjoy.

– The Intensive Drilling mode has totally evolved. Characters can be viewed from any angle, and a new Gallery mode enables you to sit back and enjoy. Reverse Drilling for those hankering for some sweet punishment! – Experience another side of the girls by reversing the roles in Reverse Drilling! Enjoy being teased with biting words and actions in this special mode.

