Guerrilla Dev: New Intel CPUs Not as Powerful as the PS3 Cell CPU

Guerrilla Games co-director and technical director Michiel van der Leeuw says speaking with GameInformer in a recent interview said the PlayStation 3's Cell CPU is more powerful than current Intel Desktop CPUs.

"Even desktop chips nowadays, the fastest Intel stuff you can buy is not by far as powerful as the Cell CPU, but it’s very difficult to get power out of the Cell,"said Leeuw.

"I think it was ahead of its age, because it was a little bit more like how GPUs work nowadays, but it was maybe not balanced nicely and it was too hard to use. It overshot a little bit in power and undershot in usability, but it was definitely visionary."





"The PlayStation 3 had such a bucketload of power," he added. "Making use of it and really getting performance out of the PS3 was hard, because you had all the SPUs and the power was not easy to unlock. You had to write a lot of special-case code.

"Once we were done and we got all the physics stuff and the ragdolls and there was so much stuff we did, it was good, but everything took a long time. And you need quite a skilled team to do it."

With the difficulty to develop for the PlayStation 3, Sony did a 180 and made the PlayStation 4 easier to develop by using the x86 architecture. Sony next-generation console, the PS5, will use the same architecture as the PS4.

