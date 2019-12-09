Hideo Kojima Discusses the Story of Kojima Productions - News

Death Stranding creator and head of Kojima Productions Hideo Kojima in a new video on the PlayStation YouTube channel discussed the story of his studios.

In the video "Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima details how his vision is best brought to life through the medium of video games."

View the video below:

Death Stranding is available now for the PlayStation 4.

