Super Crush KO Launches January 16, 2020 - News

/ 187 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Vertex Pop announced fast-paced brawler, Super Crush KO, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on January 16, 2020.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Super Crush KO is a fast-paced brawler set in a vibrant, near-future city. Zip up your favorite neon jacket and combo your way through swarms of deadly robots to save your kidnapped kitten and, while you’re at it, save humanity from an AI apocalypse.

Key Features:

Lightning-fast gameplay that seamlessly blends run n’ gun action and intense beat-em-up combat.

Launch, juggle, and shoot waves of robots out of the sky in stylish, easy-to-execute combos.

Keep your score climbing from enemy to enemy with thunderous ground smashes, high flying aerial attacks, and the devastating Super Beam.

Blast through a vibrant world inspired by colorful urban cityscapes and pastel skylines.

Online leaderboards and ranking systems will keep you coming back to S-Rank over 20 challenging levels.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles