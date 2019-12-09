Akita Oga Mystery Guide: The Frozen Silverbell Flower Announced for Switch, PS4 and Steam - News

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer Happymeal have announced Akita Oga Mystery Guide: The Frozen Silverbell Flower for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. It will first launch for the Switch in early summer 2020 in Japan, and later for the other platforms.

Here is an overview of the game:

Kuramae, Tokyo. On the trail of a leading member of a crime group that has been expanding its influence, the player and their partner, a younger detective, succeed charging in and making the arrest following a stakeout. When the location of the boss’s hideout comes out, the pair head to Akita.

However, they discover the apparent mastermind they tracked down to be the victim of a dreadful murder. Was it internal discord? Revenge? The confusing investigation will eventually lead to the truth of this tragic and mysterious case.

The memory of the forgotten flower calmly awaited its opportunity for revenge.

