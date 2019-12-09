Rumor: New Crash to be Announced This Week - News

Activision appears to be teasing a new Crash Bandicoot game as they sent several influencers Crash merchandise wearing a Santa hat.

There are two possible events this week a new game in the franchise could be announced at. The first is Sony's State of Play on December 10 and the second is The Game Awards on December 12.

7 LARGE SCALE influencers have just received Crash products with little Santa hats on them out of the blue.



Strap in and hang on. Things are about to go nuts.#CrashBandicoot #CrashPartner pic.twitter.com/DkxvyUr7to — Canadian Guy Eh (@Canadianguyehh) December 7, 2019

Crash Bandicoot has seen a resurgence in popularity the last couple of years with the releases of Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

The State of Play will be live streamed on December 10 at 6am PT / 9am ET. The live stream will be around 20 minutes long. The Game Awards 2019 will be streamed lived on December 12 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and Twitter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

