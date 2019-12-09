Rumor: Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Remake to be Revealed at State of Play on December 10 - News

/ 512 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

The evidence that a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis has been mounting and is now all but confirmed with cover art for the game appearing on the PlayStation Network.

Industry insider Sabi via Twitter says the game will get its "major reveal" during Sony's upcoming State of Play on Tuesday, December 10.

In case anybody is STILL doubting it, yes, RE3 is planned to be a major reveal of the upcoming State of Play. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) December 7, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles