Naughty Dog President: PS5 Will Allow Us to Deliver Content That Has No Friction for the Players - News

/ 462 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Naughty Dog president Evan Wells speaking with The Verge in an interview was asked about the PlayStation 5. He said the solid state drive will mean gamers won't have wait to get back to playing their games.

"I think it will allow us to deliver the content in a way that has no friction for the players," he said. "They’ll never have to wait to dive back into their games."

Sony has previously said the solid state drive for the PS5 will mean near instant load times.

Naughty Dog's next game, The Last of Us Part II, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles