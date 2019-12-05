Halo: The Master Chief Collection is the 3rd Biggest Steam Launch of 2019 via Concurrent Users - News

Independent Video Game Industry Analyst Benji-Sales via Twitter has the posted the top six biggest launches on Steam in 2019 via concurrent users.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which launched earlier this week, peaked at 161,000 concurrent users and is the third biggest launch this year.

Destiny 2 had the biggest launch of the year with 292,000 concurrent users. Total War: Three Kingdoms comes in second with 191,000 concurrent users.

View the complete top six list below:

Destiny 2 - 292,000 Total War: Three Kingdoms - 191,000 Halo: Master Chief Collection - 161,000 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - 124,000 Devil May Cry V - 88,000 Resident Evil 2 - 74,000

