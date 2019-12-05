Phil Spencer Says Control Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 57 minutes ago / 171 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Extra Life stream on Mixer (watch at 44 minutes) has accidentally slipped up by saying Remedy Entertainment's Control is coming to Xbox Game Pass.
"I though Control was really good," said Spencer. "It didn’t reach enough people, so I’m glad to see it’s coming in to Game Pass. So hopefully more people will play it, because it’s a game that should be played, from our friends at Remedy."
There has yet to be an official announcement of Control coming to Xbox Game Pass.
Control is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
3 Comments
Would it still be limited to Game Pass on Xbox though? Getting around the Epic deal by allowing Game Pass PC users to play it that way would be clever but not sure if Epic would be happy.
Well Outer Worlds was "exclusive" to Epic as well, wasn't it? GamePass for PC let you get around that one as well, so it wouldn't be a first in that regard.
