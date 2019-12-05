Call of Duty: Mobile Tops 170 Million Downloads in 2 Months, Nears $87 Million in Revenue - News

Call of Duty: Mobile has has been downloaded more than 172 million times and generation nearly $87 million in revenue in the first two months, according to estimates from Sensor Tower Store Intelligence.

The game was downloaded 100 million times in its first week, but has since slowed down. It was downloaded 21 million times in November, down from 146 million in October. The US has been the biggest market with 28.5 million downloads or 16.6 percent of all downloads.

The number of downloads is almost evenly split between the Android and iOS versions. The Android version accounts for 89 million downloads (52%), while the iOS version accounts for 83 million downloads (48%).

When it comes to revenue, $55 million were earned in October, compared to $31 million in November. The US accounted for 42% of the revenue.

The Apple App Store generated $51 million (59.2%) of the total revenue. Android accounted for $35 million (40.7%) of the revenue.

