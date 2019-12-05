Puzzle Platformer Tamashii Launches Later This Month for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Digerati and developer Vikintor announced the puzzle platformer, Tamashii, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on December 17 and in Europe on December 18, for the Xbox one on December 24, and for the Nintendo switch on December 25.

Here is an overview of the game:

Inspired by obscure Japanese games from the 90s and late 80s, Tamashii is a unique puzzle-platformer set in a distorted world of striking horror and unsettling imagery.

An eldritch entity lurks inside the temple, a disturbing domain of death and danger. A mysterious stranger is summoned to this twisted hell to discover the source of evil that emanates from within. Can you survive the devilish traps, tricky puzzles, and monstrous beings looming in Tamashii’s dark corridors?

Key Features:

Pixelated aesthetic and atmosphere inspired by Japanese titles of the 90s and late 80s.

A harrowing blend of platforming, puzzles, and skin-crawling horror.

A mysterious tale, complete with secrets and Easter eggs to uncover.

Time trial/score attack modes for additional challenge.

A ‘slow-motion’ accessibility modifier to assist players.

