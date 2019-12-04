Twin-Stick Shooter XenoRaptor Release Date Announced for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Digerati and developer Peter Cleary announced the twin-stick shooter, XenoRaptor, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on December 17 in North America and December 18 in Europe, for the Xbox One on December 24, and for the Nintendo Switch on December 25.

Here is an overview of the game.

XenoRaptor is a frantic and frenzied twin-stick shooter, pitting ridiculously armed space dragons against an interstellar armada. Strip your defeated foes of their parts to assemble the ultimate weapon. From evasive teleporting and defensive mines, to railguns, tractor beams, and mind control, XenoRaptor is bullet-hell action with countless tactical possibilities.

Key Features:

Arm your cyberdragon with various hulls and engines, and weapons such as lightning shotguns, laser nukes, ghost missiles, and more.

Face the might of a space skeleton armada and defeat screen-filling bosses.

Strategically turn environmental hazards—such as asteroids, mine fields, and radioactive clouds—against your enemies.

Test your skills in the campaign, boss rush mode, and alongside friends in local co-op.

