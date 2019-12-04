Rumor: A Plague Tale: Innocence is in Development - News

Asobo Studio is currently working on a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, according to French website XboxSquad who has says the information comes from a "verified source."

The source says publisher Focus Home Interactive has commissioned a sequel to be released in 2022 with an official announcement planned for 2020.





“Focus Home Interactive and Asobo are very proud of the critical and public reception of A Plague Tale: Innocence, and the sales,” Focus Home Interactive said in a statement.

“We’re delighted to have received a solid number of awards and nominations, including for Best Narrative at The Game Awards next week. We want to pursue our efforts to make sure the game gets even more attention from players and we will thus keep promoting that title as it deserves.

“Of course, we announced last year we are partnering with Asobo for a future project but never confirmed if it was a sequel to A Plague Tale or not—and will give more details on that title when the right time comes.”

Thanks Eurogamer.

