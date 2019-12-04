Acquire Announces Gladiator X, Could Launch on PS5 - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Acquire has announced a new game in the Gladiator series, Gladiator X. It will launch in Japan in 2020. The platforms were not announced, however, a possible release on the PlayStation 5 was teased.

“Everything has been rebuilt based on the 2010-released Gladiator Begins, and significant volume has been added to the scenario," said Acquire’s Takuma Endo in an interview with Weekly Famitsu. “Look forward to a completely new and high-quality game using the Unreal Engine, which we also used for Octopath Traveler.”

“We can work with PlayStation 5 rendering immediately, so if we can get the OK from Sony Interactive Entertainment, then we would also like to release on PlayStation 5,” he added.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles