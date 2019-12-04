Neon City Riders Launches in Early 2020 for NS, PS4, X1, and Steam - News

Publisher Bromio announced the 2D action adventure game, Neon City Riders, will launch in early 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Can you dig a 2D action adventure game mixed with super-powered urban gangs setted in a post-cyberpunk neon scenario? Well, if you do, Neon City Riders is right for you!

Take on the role of Rick, a masked vigilante who needs to explore the decaying futuristic Neon City in search of items, superpowers, and companions to defeat the four super-powered gang bosses and free all its turfs from their claws.

Neon City Riders is an action-adventure game created by Mecha Studios and inspired in 80s sci-fi scene. Each turf is composed by different aesthetics, enemies, mechanics, puzzles and side-quests; giving Neon City Riders a multi-ending solid length experience.

Even when the cyberpunk generally is known to have a noir and dark nature, NCR have a very serious plot that lays on a colorful, cartoonish, chibi aesthetics; a catchy and jolly 16-bit based soundtrack; and a light-hearted narrative tone.

Key Features:

Make your way into the depths of each turf while attacking, dashing and parrying waves of vicious gang members.

Explore at your own phase the open-ended map of the Neon City’s turfs in the order that suits you.

Unlock super-powers to enhance your strength and reach new areas.

Use all your abilities to complete puzzles and open new routes in your map.

Immerse in the multi-ending story through the cinema displays and the dialogues of the more than 100 Neon City inhabitants.

Recruit useful partners to obtain improvements in your adventure.

Fight against challenging bosses and show them who is the hero!

Help the city inhabitants to complete the side-quests and obtain special items.

Enjoy the original soundtrack inspired in the 80s and 90s video game consoles.

