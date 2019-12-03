Resident Evil 3 Remake Cover Arts Leak on the PlayStation Store - News

There was a rumor recently that Capcom plans to release a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis in 2020. This is following the success of the remake of Resident Evil 2.

The games tracker on Gamstat has added cover art for the rumored Resident Evil 3 remake. Gamstat tracks everything that is added to the PlayStation Network.

Cover arts for Capcom’s Project Resistance were also posted online, which confirms the game is titled Resident Evil: Resistance.

View the cover arts of the remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis below:

Thanks ResetEra.

