PlayStation Awarded Guinness World Record for Best-Selling Video Game Home Console Brand Ever - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 1,092 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twitter announced PlayStation has been awarded the "best-selling home video game console brand ever" from the Guinness World Record. The original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 as of November 7 have sold over a combined 450 million units worldwide.
We're thrilled to be certified as the best-selling home video game console brand ever, with over 450 million units sold across the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 as of Nov. 7 according to @GWR.— PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 3, 2019
And it's all thanks to you 💙 pic.twitter.com/maO0TOVqs2
The original PlayStation first launched on December 3, 1994 in Japan.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
18 Comments
For those that don't know Guinness World Records used VGChartz as the source for the figures.
- +13
I swear in this forum we always hear that handhelds should be counted together and Nintendo leading the records.
Doesnt Nintendo hold the best selling video game handheld brand? Or that doesnt exist.
- 0
They certainly should.
But here in VGC people will mix both depending on the argument.
And yes if we talk whole videogame Nintendo still have most HW sold. But some change handheld into portable console (because you can play at home anyway if you want) to say Nintendo sold more consoles than Sony.
Even on Guinness their top 10 mix both https://guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2018/12/top-10-best-selling-videogame-consoles-551938/
Nintendo have sold 430M HH, 281HC and 43M Hybrids... or a total of 754,3M HW, versus Sony with that 450M HC plus 97M HH or 547,3M HW... it will take a long time to take the 200M difference if they can do it at all.
- 0
Handheld - Nintendo
Homeconsole - PlayStation
Overall - Nintendo
Though for the Overall Nintendo has been selling hardware 11 years longer than PlayStation and has had 5 more systems, so especially with Nintendo now only releasing one console rather than Home+Handheld we may see a new king crowned one day for total hardware sales.
Nintendo - 754m Sold over 11 consoles, average of 21m sold a year. (68.5m per console average)
PlayStation - 548m Sold over 6 consoles, average of 22m sold a year. (91.3m per console average)
- +4
Thanks for posting what I had but for some reason deleted.
- 0
They're both very lovely.
- 0
I fail to see why Nintendo handhelds are neglected as well. I guess being in your hands means less cultural significance.
- -1
This is great but I already figured this much. And like others have already pointed out with the whole Sony and Nintendo rivalry thing: I don't care how anyone tries to put it, what Sony managed to do in such short amount of time in the the gaming industry is unreal. With only 4 consoles they have outsold Nintendo's 7. 3 freaking generations ahead of Sony. With 5 more consoles on PlayStation's side, each selling at 42 million only, would put them ahead of Nintendo overall. The bottom line is, there's no denying how far Sony has come. I'm sure no one back in 1995 would ever imagine they could even compete with a gaming giant like Nintendo and here we are.
A third of those coming from the PS2 is amazing.
Playstation killed Nintendo in the 25 year time period it has been a thing, I think that would count more than comparing them overall. Nintendo shoved a thorn in their side the day they commissioned Sony to make a CD drive.
- +1
Nintendo Win for Handheld Sony for home consoles et for Hanheld and home consoles together is Nintendo
- -1
With 4 system, one of them making 1/3 of the sales isn't that strange (and it didn't end yet).
- 0