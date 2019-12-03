PlayStation Awarded Guinness World Record for Best-Selling Video Game Home Console Brand Ever - Sales

/ 1,092 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twitter announced PlayStation has been awarded the "best-selling home video game console brand ever" from the Guinness World Record. The original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 as of November 7 have sold over a combined 450 million units worldwide.

We're thrilled to be certified as the best-selling home video game console brand ever, with over 450 million units sold across the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 as of Nov. 7 according to @GWR.



And it's all thanks to you 💙 pic.twitter.com/maO0TOVqs2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 3, 2019

The original PlayStation first launched on December 3, 1994 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles