Winning Post 9 2020 Announced for Switch, PS4 and PC - News

Koei Tecmo in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has announced Winning Post 9 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. It will launch in Japan on March 2020.





Here is an overview of the game:

Revival of the marriage and descendant succession systems.

Improvements to bond commands (can be executed from the racehorse screen, choose what you like from several utilities, etc.).

No more randomness in the system of meeting new connections (you can make connections at events, and there are also bond commands that enable you to meet new connections).

You can establish a club.

Implementation of a future scenario that starts in 2021.

Ability to transfer save data from Winning Post 9.

If you have save data from Winning Post 8 on your system, you can get special bonuses.

Noel Himeka added as a secretary.

