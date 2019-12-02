My Hero One’s Justice 2 Launches in the West on March 13, 2020 - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco announced My Hero One’s Justice 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on March 13, 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

My Hero One’s Justice 2‘s revamped story mode picks up from the ending of My Hero One’s Justice, starting from the battle between All Might and All For One. From there, players will start the story and play through season four of the anime! My Hero One’s Justice 2 also welcomes Sir Nighteye, former sidekick to All Might and current leader of the Nighteye Agency, to the playable character roster! Sir Nighteye’s quirk—Foresight—allows him to see his opponents moves and intentions in the future second by second to anticipate their attacks, making him a formidable opponent to even the strongest of heroes and villains.

Along with new characters, My Hero One’s Justice 2 will also introduce a brand-new feature, Side Kick Plus Ultra! Sidekicks can now execute their Plus Ultra attack while in battle, so players must choose their teams carefully to make each attack count.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles