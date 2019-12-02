Straimium Immortaly Launches Later this Month for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Caiysware announced the shoot ’em up roguelike dungeon crawler, Straimium Immortaly, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on December 17 in North America and December 18 in Europe, and for the Xbox One on December 24, and Nintendo Switch on December 25.

View the console trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Bosses and beasties abound in this bizarre and vibrant roguelite / shoot ’em up / dungeon crawler hybrid. Armed with a jetpack and a smorgasbord of weapons and power-ups, Straimium Immortaly pits your lone warrior against the forces of the Queeni Emperess. Agility, precision, and loads of loot are your only means of surviving the Cubicus.

Key Features:

A world like no other: Explore the bizarre, butts-hard procedurally generated and monster-filled rooms of the Cubicus.

Explore the bizarre, butts-hard procedurally generated and monster-filled rooms of the Cubicus. Otherworldly pixel-art: Old-school pixels meet vibrant new-school style.

Old-school pixels meet vibrant new-school style. Fly quickly, carry a big gun: From the Ionic Laser to the lightning-blasting Electra Casta, wield an arsenal of 25-plus upgradeable weapons and 50-plus items.

From the Ionic Laser to the lightning-blasting Electra Casta, wield an arsenal of 25-plus upgradeable weapons and 50-plus items. Unleash ninja powers: Discover and harness a variety of mysterious shinobi abilities.

Discover and harness a variety of mysterious shinobi abilities. KO XL baddies: Defeat a myriad of huge monstrous bosses in your bid to rid the galaxy of Queeni taint!

Defeat a myriad of huge monstrous bosses in your bid to rid the galaxy of Queeni taint! Your fight, your way: Unlockable classes, mutators, cheats, and hats. Level seeds and size options to customize your run. Boss Rush mode, Incursion mode, and more.

Unlockable classes, mutators, cheats, and hats. Level seeds and size options to customize your run. Boss Rush mode, Incursion mode, and more. A whole ton of stats: Keep track of your progress through leaderboards, achievements, and compendiums of enemies, bosses, weapons, items, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles