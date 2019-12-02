Aaron Greenberg: Game Pass Gives Devs the Potential to Have Millions of People Play Their Games - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg speaking with COGConnected in an interview said that Game Pass gives indie developers the potential of millions of people to play their games.

"There’s a lot of indie development studios that are working on one game and it’s a small team, and the future of their studio depends on if that game is a success or not," said Greenberg.

"Having Game Pass is an opportunity for them to go have millions of people play their games instantly — in a lot of cases, helping them earn an audience, have success, and allow them to build on that game or go make another game because of that success."





Game Pass has a variety of games from AAA to the smallest indie games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles