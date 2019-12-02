Pokémon Sword and Shield Celebrates December With Snow in the Wild Area - News

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are celebrating the start of December with snow in the Wild Area in Pokémon Sword and Shield for every player. This does mean that ice type Pokemon are more common now.

Serebii Update: As it is December 1st, it is now snowing in every area of the Wild Area in PokĂ©mon Sword & Shield for every player! https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/kuTdeFodnn — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) December 1, 2019

Pokemon Sword and Shield launched for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

