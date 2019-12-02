Stone Launches for Xbox One on December 11 - News

Developer Convict Games announced the Xbox One version of Stone will launch on December 11 for $14.99 / €14.99 / £12.49 / $18,95 AUD / 1,750 yen. the game is out now for Windows PC via Steam and iOS.

View the Xbox One gameplay walkthrough video below:





Here is an overview of the game:

About the Game:

Stone is a Hip-Hop Stoner Noir that follows the story of a hungover, loveable, fat koala who literally is a huge dick: He’s a 200-pound private investigator koala trying to put together the pieces from the drunken night before to find his “chookie” Alex, a lorikeet raver and artist.

Stone encourages players to explore Oldtown, a place that is filled with bars, clubs and lawn bowls – the kind of places you’d expect a koala like Stone to enjoy spending time in.

Stone unfolds as an interactive story inspired by old school adventure games, minus the infuriating point-and-clickiness and overly vague puzzles, but plus some sweet music, public domain cinema classics, side games, and features a bunch of trash-talking animals with hilarious accents and substance abuse problems.

Stone uses a “hard-ass” or “soft-touch approach” in his conversations as they search for clues to Alex’s whereabouts and wants to know what the fuck happened last night.

Stone needs your help as he stumbles in and out of his local haunts, retracing his steps form the night before and interrogating his mates and local business owners for any morsel of information about the disappearance of his beloved chookie.

Why You Should Care:

Stone is a passion project from Convict Games, a new Aussie-led global collection of developers who previously worked on major entertainment projects including Remedy’s Quantum Break and Control, as well as feature films such as Gravity, World War Z, Prometheus, and more.

Key Features:

Inspired by classic stoner-noir films, underground art forms and writers such as Charles Bukowski, Ernest Hemingway, Hunter S. Thompson, and Thomas Pynchon.

Take a “hard ass” or “soft-touch” approach while conversing with an insane cast of characters with hilarious accents and an attitude problem to figure out what the fuck happened last night.

Spend time watching public domain films, exploring diverse locales, going clubbing, drinking, smoking, and chilling.

