Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Says Half-Life: Alyx is 'Amazing'

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter said he has "played some great VR games" and had the chance to play Half-Life: Alyx over the summer, which he called "amazing."

He enjoys virtual reality, however, he added that it is not the focus with their next generation console, the Xbox Scarlett.

Fair feedback. I've said publically, I love how our industry has pioneered: AI, physics, 3D, RT, VR/AR etc. For us, it's about focus on our innovations right now. I've played some great VR games, I got to play HL:Alyx in the summer, amazing. It's just not our focus with Scarlett — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 27, 2019

This is all inline with what Spencer recently said. He previously said that in the future virtual reality might come to the Xbox, however, "that’s not where our focus is."

Xbox Scarlett launches in Holiday 2020.

