Google to Refund Stadia Pro Users Who Purchased Upcoming Free Games

Google recently announced Stadia Pro subscribers will be able log-in and redeem Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 at no additional charge. Google has decided that anyone who has purchased either of the two games can ask for a refund.

"We know that some users have recently purchased these two games for their collection," said community manager GraceFromGoogle. "Because of the proximity between the launch of the platform, and the announcement of these titles in Stadia Pro, we're happy to assist you if you'd like to request a refund if you have purchased either or both of these titles, even if it's outside of our normal policy."

Google Stadia is available in 14 countries for $10 per month.





