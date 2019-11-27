PlayStation 4 Units Sold to Consumers Outsells PlayStation 1 - Sales

/ 602 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Sony recently announced lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have surpassed 102.8 million units as of September 30, 2019. That puts shipment figures ahead of the lifetime sales of the original PlayStation and Nintendo Wii.

The PlayStation 4 units sold to consumers has now outsold the lifetime sales of the original PlayStation, according to our estimates.

The PlayStation 4 sold 371,272 units for the week ending November 23, 2019 to bring its lifetime sales to 102.53 million units. This compares to the original PlayStation with lifetime sales of 102.50 million units. Next up is the Game Boy, which sold 118.69 million units lifetime.

Breaking down the PlayStation 4 sales by region, it has sold 30.68 million units in the US, 42.17 million units in Europe and 8.50 million units in Japan. Breaking down the sales in Europe, the PlayStation 4 has sold 7.11 million units in the UK, 7.91 million units in Germany and 6.05 million units in France.

The best-selling PlayStation 4 game at retail is Grand Theft Auto V with 19.39 million units sold through December 31, 2018. Gran Turismo was the best-selling original PlayStation game with 10.85 million units sold.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is the second best-selling game and the best-selling first-party game on the PlayStation 4, with sales of 16.25 million units. Marvel's Spider-Man is the next best-selling first-party game, with sales of 13.20 million units, followed by The Last of US Remastered with 11.78 million units and God of War with 11.00 million units.

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games, according to our estimates and official sources:

Grand Theft Auto V - 19.39 million* Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - 16.25 million Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - 15.09 million* Red Dead Redemption 2 - 13.94 million* Call of Duty: WWII - 13.40 million* Marvel's Spider-Man - 13.20 million FIFA 18 - 11.80 million* The Last of Us Remastered - 11.78 million God of War (2018) - 11.00 million FIFA 17 - 10.94 million*

The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013 in North America and Europe, and in February 2014 in Japan.

*VGChartz estimates through December 31, 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles