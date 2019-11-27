Rocket League Rocket Pass 5 Starts December 4 - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Psyonix Games announced Rocket Pass 5 for Rocket League will start on December 4th.

Rocket League is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the Rocket Pass 5 trailer below:

Here is an overview of Rocket Pass 5:

Every hero has a journey. Yours begins in Rocket Pass 5 on December 4 following the Blueprint Update! Prepare to find your inner strength and climb to the Pro Tiers to be the best like no one ever was.

Upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium and wield the power of the newest car, Chikara. This anime-inspired supercar will be unlocked immediately, and the Chikara GTX will be waiting for you at Tier 70. Rocket Pass 5 features 70 Tiers of new items including Holosphere Wheels, Metallograph Animated Decal, and three new Goal Explosions! But the journey doesn't end there. Unlock the Pro Tiers beyond Tier 70 and get Painted and Special Edition versions of select Rocket Pass 5 items!

Your challenge awaits. Rocket Pass 5 has brand new Weekly Challenges in both the free and Rocket Pass Premium tracks. You'll be able to complete Weekly Challenges from previous weeks throughout Rocket Pass 5 to get to the Pro Tiers even faster, just like in Rocket Pass 4.

Upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium for 1000 Credits, or get a headstart on your journey with the Premium Bundle and a 12-Tier Boost for 2000 Credits. Since Credits are replacing Keys on December 4, Credits have been added to Rocket Pass. You can now earn up to 1000 Credits in Rocket Pass Premium.

Rocket Pass 4 ends on December 3 (the day before the Blueprint Update), so there's still time to get the Pro Tiers if you haven't yet. Rocket Pass 5 will begin on December 4 following the update. So, stay focused, train hard, and get ready for your Rocket Pass 5 journey!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles