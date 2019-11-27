Google Stadia Pro to Add Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 in December - News

/ 374 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Google announced two games will be coming to its streaming service, the Google Stadia, in December. Stadia Pro subscribers will be able log-in and redeem Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 at no additional charge.

Stadia Pro members also got Bungie’s Destiny 2 and SNK’s Samurai Shodown for free at launch. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 will be redeemable starting at 9am PST on December 1. Stadia Pro members will have to redeem them through the store.

If your subscription lapses you will lose access to the free games.

Our Stadia Pro lineup keeps on growing! Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 are both coming to Stadia Pro in December. Just log-in & redeem them at no additional charge with Stadia Pro.



Check out our blog for additional details â†’ https://t.co/dNveExnzuw pic.twitter.com/9L8K6NWaxj — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 26, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles