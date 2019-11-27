The Elder Scrolls: Blades Delayed for Switch until Early 2020 - News

Bethesda Softworks announced the Nintendo Switch version of The Elder Scrolls: Blades has been delayed from fall 2019 to early 2020.

"We know how eager our players are to dive into Blades on the Nintendo Switch and we’ve been hard at work to make it happen," reads a blog post from Bethesda about the delay.

"Unfortunately, amidst all the other changes we’re making to Blades, we’ve had to delay our Switch release until early 2020. We can’t wait until you can begin your quest in Blades on the Switch, and we’re confident this additional time will let us deliver the polished gameplay our fans deserve.





"We deeply appreciate your patience! As we’ve mentioned in a previous Town Hall, PvP matches will be cross-platform between mobile versions and the Switch version when it releases."

