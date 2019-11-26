Battleborn Servers Shutting Down in January 2021 - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

2K Games announced the servers for Battleborn will be shutting down.

February 24, 2020 will be the day that users "will no longer be able to purchase virtual currency for use in the game." After this date the servers will remain active and playable until January 2021.

[1/3] Today we have begun the process of gradually sunsetting Battleborn. Starting February 24, 2020, you will no longer be able to purchase virtual currency for use in the game. — Battleborn (@Battleborn) November 25, 2019

[2/3] The gameâ€™s servers will remain active and the game will continue to be playable until January 2021. However, once servers are deactivated, Battleborn will no longer be playable. To learn more, please refer to this detailed FAQ: https://t.co/wos2fH2xhv — Battleborn (@Battleborn) November 25, 2019

[3/3] Weâ€™re extremely proud of the work that went into the game, and want to extend our deep appreciation to all the fans for their support. Weâ€™ll continue to provide updates on the sunsetting of the title when appropriate. — Battleborn (@Battleborn) November 25, 2019

Battleborn first launched in 2016. It is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

