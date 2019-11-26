Quantcast
Battleborn Servers Shutting Down in January 2021

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 253 Views

2K Games announced the servers for Battleborn will be shutting down. 

February 24, 2020 will be the day that users "will no longer be able to purchase virtual currency for use in the game." After this date the servers will remain active and playable until January 2021. 

Battleborn first launched in 2016. It is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (3 hours ago)

I'm shocked they kept them for so long. Shame for the people who still played it, though.

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (1 hour ago)

Giving a lot of notice there! Pretty surprised they weren't shut down long ago though. I've already got the plat though so it doesn't bother me.

