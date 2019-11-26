Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 is in Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 315 Views
Final Fantasy VII Remake director and concept designer Tetsuya Nomura has revealed development on the second part has begun.
"We’ve already begun working on the next one as well, but I’m confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar," said Nomura.
He added that despite the first part focused on Midgar that the size is larger than many people would expect. " Even in this Midgar portion alone, the density and volume are so great that I had to give directions to lighten them," he said.
Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.
1 Comments
That's nice! But this is really only a fan service game. You simply forget what has happend in the first part when you play the second part years later. Heck, I don't know if I'm playing video games at all when the last part will be released in about 20 years...