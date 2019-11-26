Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 is in Development - News

Final Fantasy VII Remake director and concept designer Tetsuya Nomura has revealed development on the second part has begun.

"We’ve already begun working on the next one as well, but I’m confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar," said Nomura.





He added that despite the first part focused on Midgar that the size is larger than many people would expect. " Even in this Midgar portion alone, the density and volume are so great that I had to give directions to lighten them," he said.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

