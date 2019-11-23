Phil Spencer: Our Goal is to Release 4 or 5 AAA Games Every Year on Xbox - News

Microsoft in the last few years has increased its number of first-party video game studios.

At E3 2018 the company announced the of Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Undead Labs and Compulsion Games, and the formation of developer The Initiative. In November of the same year Microsoft announced the acquisitions with Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment.

With Xbox Game Studios now having 15 studios Phil Spencer in an interview with jeuxvideo revealed the goal is to release four or five AAA games on the Xbox and Game Pass every year.

He is giving their studios creative freedom on what they want to develop. An example of this is Obsidian Entertainment that recently released the AAA RPG, The Outer Worlds, and at X019 announced survival game Grounded. The latter is being developed by a small team.

"Having a steady stream of great outgoing games on our Xbox platform as well as on the Game Pass is essential for us," said Spencer.

"Our goal is to be able to bring four or five new big games to the platform every year. (...) We do not have an imposed formula in terms of team size, style of play, ranking or genre. We give our teams a lot of creative freedom on what they want to create."

"We let our studios decide which franchises they want to work on," he added. "More and more, the leaders of our teams meet and discuss opportunities between studios, so that, perhaps, a certain franchise belonging to one studio is taken and assumed by another. These are opportunities we want to seize without feeling forced."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

