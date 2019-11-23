Phil Spencer: Our Goal is to Release 4 or 5 AAA Games Every Year on Xbox - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 691 Views
Microsoft in the last few years has increased its number of first-party video game studios.
At E3 2018 the company announced the of Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Undead Labs and Compulsion Games, and the formation of developer The Initiative. In November of the same year Microsoft announced the acquisitions with Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment.
With Xbox Game Studios now having 15 studios Phil Spencer in an interview with jeuxvideo revealed the goal is to release four or five AAA games on the Xbox and Game Pass every year.
He is giving their studios creative freedom on what they want to develop. An example of this is Obsidian Entertainment that recently released the AAA RPG, The Outer Worlds, and at X019 announced survival game Grounded. The latter is being developed by a small team.
"Having a steady stream of great outgoing games on our Xbox platform as well as on the Game Pass is essential for us," said Spencer.
"Our goal is to be able to bring four or five new big games to the platform every year. (...) We do not have an imposed formula in terms of team size, style of play, ranking or genre. We give our teams a lot of creative freedom on what they want to create."
"We let our studios decide which franchises they want to work on," he added. "More and more, the leaders of our teams meet and discuss opportunities between studios, so that, perhaps, a certain franchise belonging to one studio is taken and assumed by another. These are opportunities we want to seize without feeling forced."
11 Comments
With 15 studios with 2 teams each, thats 30 games every couple years if they take 2 years to develop. Very possible.
However only 4 out of those 15 are capble of makeing AAA games right?
With the amount of studios they have at the moment I dont think it´s possible. I mean, isn´t that almost the same amount the Sony and Nintendo have had for years? BUT I can totally see them putting out 2 AAAs and 3 AAs per year. Besides, they already said that they are not done adquiring studios so..
@JRPGfan
What says they cannot dish out AAA games? Ori started as a AA game and its sequel now fits in the AAA range.
Rare, Obsidian, Playground Games, 343i, Turn 10, The Coalition, The Initiative, Ninja Theory and Worlds Edge is 9 Studios i can count off the top of my head that are more than capable of making AAA games.
So id expect a ratio of 1 to 2 AAA games a year with 3 to 4 AA games that same year. Thats still impressive and alot of games to play in 1 year.
Right now they have 7 AAA capable teams; 343 (Halo), Coalition (Gears), The Initiative (working on a narrative AAA action adventure game based on rumors), Turn 10 (Forza Motorsport), Playground team 1 (Forza Horizon), Playground team 2 (rumored to be rebooting Fable), and Obsidian's AAA RPG team (The Outer Worlds). That means they need at least 1 more AAA team or studio in order to pull off 4 per year with 2 years of development per game, or 5 more to pull off 4 per year with 3 years of development per game. Which means that they either need to expand some of their AA studios to be AAA capable, expand some of their AAA studios like 343 and Coalition to be multi-team studios, acquire more AAA studios, or rely heavily on 2nd party studios for AAA exclusives.
Doesn't Obsidian have 2 AAA teams? One for The Outer Worlds and another for a different RPG that is in development. Unless I am remembering this wrong. You are also forgetting Rare. I see Everwild being their BotW if done right. Ninja Theory with the resources could also work on AAA games. That would make 10 teams working on AAA titles.
Halo, Forza and Gears. What are the other two? Same every gen, poor.
Going forward The Outer Worlds will be exclusive, there is also the recently announced Everwild and Grounded. A Fable game has been rumored for sometime now. It takes studios 2-3 years on average to develop a game and a lot of the studios Microsoft have acquired were in the last one to two years. Microsoft is likely saving a lot of the games, so the Xbox Scarlett has a steady flow of games right out of the gate.
I mean that made sense before MS quadrupled there enternal studios. Now its just sad when people think its funny when they use the same joke for years that makes no sense anymore.
Same for those saying PS4 has no games, it made sense in its launch years but now its just stupid to say it.
Someone hasnt been paying attention to the aquisitions....
Here take my downvote, that makes 20 :)
