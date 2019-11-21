State of Decay 2 Headed to Steam in Early 2020 - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Undead Labs announced State of Decay 2 will launch for Windows PC via Steam in early 2020.

The game is out now for the Xbox One and Windows PC via the Microsoft Store. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.





Here is an overview of the game:

The apocalypse is here. How will you survive?

State of Decay 2 is an open-world survival fantasy game for you and up to three co-op friends. After a zombie apocalypse, your small group of survivors seek to rebuild a small corner of civilization, and you get to make all the decisions about how that happens.

You decide who to recruit to your team, where to settle your community, how to fortify and upgrade your base, and when it’s time to move to greener pastures. You select which survivor to bring along on a scavenging run for the food and ammo you need, and who you’ll use to fight off the zombies attacking your base. You choose how you’ll deal with other people who move into your town. Will you be friendly and welcoming… or will you aggressively defend your territory?

Every player’s experience in the game is unique. Each character in your community has their own special set of skills and traits, so no two communities are ever the same. The challenges you face also vary from game to game, based on who you recruit and the decisions you make along the way.

Undead Labs is proud to present our best-ever vision of the zombie apocalypse, coming to Steam in early 2020. Keep your eyes peeled and your weapons ready, and don’t forget to Follow this page, because there are some wild surprises in the coming months. This is one apocalypse you won’t want to miss.

